India’s blunders in Bangladesh – Southasia Weekly #27

In Sri Lanka, a record 39 candidates successfully filed nominations to contest the upcoming presidential elections, slated to be held on 21 September. With all these candidates comes a dizzying variety of party symbols. Current president Ranil Wickremesinghe grabbed attention with his choice: a gas cylinder. It was a not-very-subtle reminder of Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic and political crisis which led to him being appointed president, and his subsequent negotiations with the IMF to secure a bailout and end the shortage of essentials. The announcement drew amused reactions on social media, with some pointing to the canniness of his move while others pointed out that like a gas cylinder, the president could also, on occasion, be full of hot air.