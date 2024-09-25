Investigation on Reliance’s wildlife ambitions, India’s pre-election battles get dirty, and more – Southasia Weekly #06

Ahead of India’s elections, to be held between 19 April and 1 June, recently released data on electoral bond donations continue to make waves. Absent from the data initially revealed by the State Bank of India (SBI) on orders from the Supreme Court were the unique numbers that allowed for detailed tracking of who had paid which political party, and when, under the controversial and non-transparent electoral bond scheme. Also missing were details of electoral bond purchases between March 2018 and April 2019. The Election Commission had to direct SBI to ensure complete disclosure of all details in its possession by 21 March.