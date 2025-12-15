🚲🌇The problem with Southasian cities – Southasia Weekly #96
A lot of the news I’ve been reading this week has implications on upcoming elections. In Myanmar, the military offered a reward for information about activists who staged an anti-election rally in downtown Mandalay, underscoring that the upcoming election is an exercise in legitimising military rule. In Nepal, the government signed an agreement with a group of protesters to form a commission for constitutional and electoral reform ahead of March elections. And in Bangladesh, the news has been full of news of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Khaleda Zia’s failing health, especially as her son and acting BNP chair Tarique Rahman remains in London awaiting for Bangladesh’s interim government to announce a firm election date.
This week in Himal
Sohel Sarkar writes about the politics of space and mobility in India and Pakistan, using four new books to show how inequality, everyday movement and aspirations shape ‘world-class’ cities.