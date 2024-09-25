Shahidul Alam on the Bangladesh government's shifting narratives and more – Southasia Weekly #26

On 3 August, clashes between pro-government forces and student protesters escalated,with at least 122 reported killed. But the protesters were undeterred, marching on prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka. Though Hasina initially urged the military to unleash even more violence on the protesters, she eventually resigned and evacuated to India, where she may remain as she plans her next move. The protesters stormed Hasina's residence and carried out furniture, clothes and even fish in scenes reminiscent of Sri Lanka's 2022 protests that ultimately led to then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.