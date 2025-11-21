📚 Southasia Review of Books - 19 November 2025

In The Robe and the Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia (Columbia Global Reports, November 2025), the writer and journalist Sonia Faleiro investigates the rise of Buddhist extremism, focusing on Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand – where nationalist Buddhists are the most active. She traces how political monks like Sri Lanka’s Gnanasara and Myanmar’s Wirathu turned a tradition of nonviolence into a tool of persecution, while dissident monks struggle to reclaim their faith.



📖 From the Himal Archives: Tisaranee Gunasekara writes on how, after the 2022 protests and the fall of the Rajapaksas, Sri Lankan monks are politically adrift and looking to project new threats – including Christians.



Tamil Buddhism and brahminism in Modern India: Deep Resistance against Caste by Gajendran Ayyathurai (OUP, November 2025) explores how Tamil Buddhism emerged as a response to caste oppression in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Focusing on the pioneering anti-caste thinker Iyothee Thass, the book shows how he reinterpreted India’s Buddhist past to challenge brahminical dominance, mobilise oppressed communities, and envision a casteless modernity.



Together, these books reveal how Buddhism has been wielded in Southasia – sometimes as a tool of oppression, sometimes as a force for liberation.



📖 From the Himal Archives: Gajendran Ayyathurai traces Buddhism’s long fight against brahminism and caste in his review essay on Douglas Ober’s Dust on the Throne.