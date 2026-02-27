📚 Southasia Review of Books - 25 February 2026

Satire under martial law

In Rebel English Academy (Penguin India, February 2026), Mohammed Hanif returns with a darkly comic novel set in a Pakistan unsettled by the execution of a political leader. At the centre is a tuition academy offering affordable English lessons, and refuge. As protest brews and state power tightens its grip, Hanif assembles a vivid cast navigating censorship, desire and dissent.



Empire and the tea gardens

Originally written in Assamese, Arupa Kalita Patangia’s Moonlight Saga, translated by Ranjita Biswas (Speaking Tiger, February 2026), returns to the colonial tea plantations of Assam. Through Durgi – an Adivasi woman transported from central India under false promises – the novel chronicles exploitation, survival and the intimate violences of Empire.



Family, facades and the immigrant dream

In Good People (Crown, February 2026), by the debut novelist Patmeena Sabit, Zorah Sharaf – the beautiful, rebellious eldest daughter of a prosperous Afghan American family – is found dead. Suicide, accident, honour killing? Told through alternating narrators, the novel unravels the mythology of the “model immigrant” household, asking whether the American dream was ever more than performance.



Borders and inherited histories

In Absolute Jafar (HarperCollins India, February 2026), the graphic novelist Sarnath Banerjee traces an Indo–Pak romance strained by decades of nationalism. Their son, Jafar, grows up in Berlin carrying a history he did not choose, while his father clings to fading fantasies of home. By turns wry and melancholic, Banerjee’s latest work meditates on borders, bureaucracy and the uneasy inheritance of memory.



Friendship across continents

Reena Shah’s debut novel, Every Happiness (Bloomsbury, February 2026) follows two women, Deepa and Ruchi, from a Catholic school in India to suburban Connecticut. Intimacy, rivalry, class mobility and suppressed desire shape their decades-long friendship, even as marriage, migration and motherhood complicate what binds them.



A treasury of Urdu short fiction

Edited by Mehr Afshan Farooqui, The Best of Urdu Short Stories (Penguin India, February 2026) brings together a formidable lineage – from Premchand and Ismat Chughtai to Manto, Intizar Husain and Khalid Jawed. The anthology highlights the short story as one of Urdu literature’s richest and most enduring forms, capturing a century of experimentation, dissent and depth.