📚 Southasia Review of Books - April 2023

KM: It is the presence of women poets that makes the Sangam distinct from other literary traditions. I remember an anthology of women poets from Kashmir who wrote between the 14th and 18th centuries. While I absolutely loved the poetry, the introduction called the presence of women poets in the 14th century a “rarity”. Avvaiyar would have perhaps said: “Hold my கள் [palm wine]”. For one, there were 40 women poets of the Sangam era who wrote some of the most significant verses of Tamil poetry that are still remembered today.

I am forever awed by the brilliance of Avvaiyar from the Sangam era. She wrote over fifty poems that find their presence in anthologies of Sangam literature such as Aganaanuru, Kurunthogai, Natrinai, and Puranaanuru. We have already spoken about one poem in the review (“Muttuven Kol”) which is also an expression of desire. There is another Puranaanuru poem of Avvaiyar, which I personally think is a forceful expression of her self-respect. The Sangam era had this practice of poets receiving gifts from the kings. Apparently, Avvaiyar was made to wait a while before the gatekeeper would allow her to receive this gift. She writes the poem to express her anger, asking: “Does the king Athiyaman Neduman Anji not know of his place or mine? Has the world become so poor that it cannot feed those with talent and popularity? I will get food in any direction I go.” I find this to be a powerful voice of a woman who demands recognition of her talent. That makes her and other Sangam women poets distinct.

After the Sangam tradition, Tamil literature had the Bhakti era. There are two notable women poets in Bhakti literature – Karaikal Ammaiyar and Andal. There are not so many women poets after the Bhakti era. One writer I would like to most definitely mention is Uthiranallur Nangai who wrote Paichalur Pathikam in the 15th century – arguably among the earliest examples of anti-caste literature in Tamil. “When thrown into the fire, sandalwood or neem wood emanates different scents. But when thrown into the fire, will a Brahmin or a Pulayar emanate different smells?” she writes. Legend has it that Nangai was thrown into the fire by her fellow villagers after she fell in love with a Brahmin who taught her the Vedas.