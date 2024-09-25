📚 Southasia Review of Books - January 2024

In Sri Lanka, disaffection with the political status quo gave rise to a 1971 Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) insurrection among rural Sinhalese youths in the south that was violently quelled by the state. In the early 1980s, ethnic and political tensions would heighten into two brutal conflicts; an armed struggle for an independent state in the Tamil majority North and East that would intensify into a civil war and a second JVP insurrection.

The shock of the first insurrection, in 1971, turned the world of Sri Lankan literature towards the political, and invited the country’s anglophone elite to an interrogation of themselves as the insurrection’s target. Among these writers was Lakdhas Wikkramasinha – the first Sri Lankan poet to be published in the New York Review of Books Poets series.

In Himal’s pages this month, Ashik Kahina unpacks how the new collection presents the harsh, even brutal lyricism of Lakdhas Wikkramasinha. “As an observer, not a participant, in the movement, and as a member of the elite himself, Lakdhas had a strangely personal identification with the young rebels.” writes Ashik, “He transposed onto them, perhaps, his own feelings of rejection and neglect as a poet.”



Take a look below for a special interview with Ashik Kahina on Lakdhas Wikkramasinha’s poetry.