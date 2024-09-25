📚 Southasia Review of Books - July 2024

In a recent holiday reading list curated by leading authors for The Guardian, the Booker Prize-winning novelist Shehan Karunatilaka noted that “Sri Lankans from all corners of the planet seem to be writing wonderful stories and scooping up prizes.” One such author is the Colombo-based writer Vajra Chandrasekera, whose debut novel The Saint of Bright Doors (July 2023) won the much-deserved Locus, Nebula and Crawford awards, and is currently shortlisted for the Hugo, Ignyte, Le Guin and Subjective Chaos Kind Of awards.

In The Saint of Bright Doors, Vajra paints a vivid picture of a city on the brink – tracing Fetter’s path from child assassin raised to kill his saintly father to misguided adult with the ability to see devils, anti-gods and magical traces of their world. In blending the mundane and fantastical with the violence of colonialism and religious control, the book captures the complex of the power structures that shape us.



Vajra’s second and most recent novel Rakesfall (June 2024) is a complex portrait of death and reincarnations. This cross-genre science fiction epic, follows two souls as they reincarnate and echo across alternative realities; the mythic past to modern Sri Lanka and its long drawn civil war, to a far-future Earth abandoned by humanity. At its core, The Saint of Bright Doors and Rakesfall explore the connectedness of struggles for liberation and how they reoccur in different contexts of oppression.



Tune in to this month’s Southasia Review of Books podcast episode, where I speak to Vajra about his two fantastic novels and on writing fantasy and science fiction from Sri Lanka. Take a look below for a special reading list curated by Vajra on Southasian speculative fiction.