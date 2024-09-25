📚 Southasia Review of Books - March 2024

This month on the Southasia Review of Books podcast, I had a great conversation with the author Smriti Ravindra about her debut novel, The Woman Who Climbed Trees, a searing story about three generations of women that explores belonging, marriage, grief, desire, and the challenges faced by them in traditional societies across India and Nepal.



Among the most significant achievements of The Woman Who Climbed Trees is that it sheds light on the long-ignored topic of the Madhesi experience, particularly that of women, and we hope it serves as a starting point for more books on the topic.



“Unfortunately I don’t know of books in fiction that talk about the Madhesi experience, especially the female Madhesi experience in Nepal. That might just be my own ignorance, or it might be that there are just no books or the books are so few in number. That in itself, that the representation is so sparse and scarce, tells us of the Madhesi experience,” Smriti says in the interview. “Growing up, people did talk about the political issues of Madhesis in Nepal, but they were often male perspectives. But what women face, I don’t think was ever much of a conversation. But I hope this changes, and I hope I have the stamina and the courage required to write more of these kinds of books.”