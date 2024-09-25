📚 Southasia Review of Books - May 2023

SS: About your next novel, the piece says only that it will look at the mass teachers’ strike in Tamil Nadu in 2003. Can you tell us something more about it?

P: Never before in the history of workers’ unions has a single signature dismissed over a million workers who were on strike. I hope to create a historical record of this fight for workers’ rights in 2003. 6000 of those workers were imprisoned and dismissed from work for 6 months. Then there was regime change initiated, and I am one of those protesters’ who later returned to work. I’m writing this to serve as a reminder for future government employees and teachers that the benefits they are reaping now are rooted in the hardships we suffered in the past. Through this novel, called Kalam, I wish to highlight that nothing can be achieved without struggle or protest.