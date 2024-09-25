📚 Southasia Review of Books - May 2024

To experience the joy of everydayness in the Indian provinces, I go to R K Narayan’s Malgudi Days, Ruskin Bond’s stories set in the Doon Valley, and Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s Pather Panchali. Mahasweta Devi’s stories of a deprived people in the neglected forest provinces remind us of how caste violence is the axis around which almost everything is organised here.



Indra Bahadur Rai’s fiction about living in the Darjeeling hills, available in Manjushree Thapa and Prawin Adhikari’s translations. Then there is writing from India’s Northeastern provinces in English and also a body of work from the many languages of the region that is gradually becoming available in translation.



I am slightly partial to writers from northern Bengal: particularly our poets writing in Bangla, Nepali, Kamtapuri. Their work is available not in the Calcutta-approved literature that Bengalis study as Bangla literature in school and university, but in little magazines that circulate among small groups.



To look at how outsiders look at the province and provincials – Upamanyu Chatterjee’s English, August and U R Ananthamurthy’s long short story Bara. The bibliography in Provincials: Postcards from the Peripheries has a list of Southasian writers who have written from or about the provinces.