📚 Southasia Review of Books - November 2023

DB: Only a few seem to understand that “nation-building” is a utopian project. Anupama Mohan’s Utopia and the Village in South Asian Literatures is a good work on this subject. While the Sri Lankan liberal academic often scoffs at the idea of idealised villages as a model for the nation, and the motif – often to be found in literary works about Sri Lanka – of the “lost paradise,” this utopian ideology still offers a paradigm that helps us imagine a transformative and radically different future. I think the first point to be understood is that “utopianism” as an ideology predates nationalism and is rooted in cosmopolitanism. Cosmopolitanism in its deepest philosophical sense strives towards the historical moment when the city and cosmos become one.

Agrarian utopianism, as we have it in Sri Lanka today and in many other places, also derives from this classical ideal. It signifies a pastoral lost golden age that we are constantly striving towards recreating. Particularly in the case of Sri Lanka, I think that this idea has enormous potential as it lays a great deal of stress on production – something that we sorely lack in this country.