📚 Southasia Review of Books - September 2023

One of my favourite books on layered identities and migrants in the Arab Gulf is Jasmine Days by Benyamin, translated by Shahnaz Habib. A work of fiction premised on real-life events, the book describes events surrounding the Arab Spring. Recounted from the vantage point of a young Pakistani woman in an unnamed Gulf country (likely Bahrain), it also touches upon matters of identity, movement and political upheaval with nuance and grace.

The second book I would recommend is the one that I am currently halfway through: The Go-between by Osman Yousefzada. This book is a memoir of Yousefzada’s life as a Pakistani immigrant in the UK in the 80s, rife with racial tensions. Migrant struggles such as cultural assimilation and grappling with social conservatism are set against colourful anecdotes about a child coming of age during a particularly racially charged period in British history.

The final two books I would recommend are perhaps some of my favourites from my past year, since they blend together a love for food with a search for identity. I read Tiny Moons: A Year of Eating in Shanghai by Nina Mingya Powles in one sitting, it is also a teaspoon-sized book. Powles hails from New Zealand, and the book is about her reconnecting with her Chinese identity via food. You can learn a great deal about Chinese food and culture through this book, perhaps the only downside being that it leaves you with a strong hankering for dumplings.

Takeaway: Stories from a Childhood Behind the Counter by Angela Hui, was my other favourite from 2023. This book is a memoir, speaking to Hui’s life in a small Welsh town as part of a Chinese immigrant family, that had to leave on the heels of the Cultural Revolution. What makes this particularly compelling is that Chinese takeaway is something many of us in urban spaces around the world have seen, and this book makes you feel like you are sitting behind the counter instead of ordering food to take away. While Hui describes her tussles with identity, racism and family matters throughout her childhood, she also describes how her family expresses love through food. Her book is interspersed with a variety of recipes, perhaps as a means to convey love to her family despite the emotional turmoil.