The Bhima Koregaon case and India's war on dissent – Southasia Weekly #91

Mamdani faces a tough journey ahead as he attempts to win over establishment politicians and other gatekeepers who backed his political opponents. But the fact that he was able to win the mayoral race with little to no institutional support and name recognition is remarkable, particularly in the wake of xenophobic rhetoric that often focused on his Southasian identity. At Himal, we’re glad to see Southasia take centre stage. We’ve long worked to give the region the attention and coverage we think it deserves. That’s why you should become a Patron and support our work, so we can keep telling the story of Southasia to our readers – as a publication that embraces all that Southasia has to offer.