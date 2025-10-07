A vendor holds a colourful kite featuring a large image of the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, with the words "MISSION 2024" printed on either side of his portrait. The kite has a pink and magenta background, and is displayed in a vibrant kite shop filled with other brightly coloured kites.
A vendor in Ahmedabad showcases a Narendra Modi-themed kite in the run-up to India’s 2024 general election. Salil Tripathi’s The Gujaratis exposes the shameful underside of a Gujarati pride that serves as cover for the community’s self-serving pragmatism. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Politics

Salil Tripathi’s portrait of Gujarati pride and contradictions

On the precipice of generalisations, ‘The Gujaratis’ exposes a shameful underside of Gujarati pride, Gujarat’s conflicted cultural landscape, and the community’s broader moral and political failings
Hemang Ashwinkumar

Hemang Ashwinkumar is a poet, fiction writer, translator, editor and cultural critic who writes in Gujarati and English. He is the recipient of the New India Foundation’s Translation Fellowship 2024 and Sangam House’s Writer-in-Residence 2025.

Published on

INARGUABLY, these are Dickensian best-of-times to read a tome on the Gujaratis. If the opposition’s loud protests in India’s parliament are to be believed, a formidable foursome from Gujarat now runs the country: Narendra Modi as the prime minister, of course, and his home minister, Amit Shah; but also their capitalist cronies, the billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. These are also the worst of times for Gujaratis in how they appear to many eyes, as political rancour – narrow and nasty by nature – spawns stereotypes that are passed off as the essence of the community and its cultural history.

The author Salil Tripathi clearly had a difficult task: to stand in the eye of a cyclone of stereotypes and steer it towards landfall close to truth, without causing much damage. The Gujaratis: A Portrait of a Community should be read for what it is: a profile of an extremely diverse and complex community, presented from a subjective location.

