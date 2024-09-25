The spectre of racism in brown Britain, the Hindu right’s project of hate and more – Southasia Weekly #21

BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai (a frequent feature in this section) recently suffered a humiliating defeat in India’s recent Lok Sabha polls. This week, it emerged that Annamalai is taking a break from politics - by going on a three month fellowship sponsored by the UK Foreign Office - the Chevening Gurukul fellowship for Leadership and Excellence. This led to snarky comments including questions on whether the Chevening programme had abandoned their (in theory) commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, while others pointed out that the same programme hardly had a stellar record given some of the other awardees. We're just impressed that the same politician who said that M K Gandhi was India’s first Prime Minister has been recognised for his intellectual excellence. Perhaps the fellowship could include a quick history lesson?