The spectre of racism in brown Britain, the Hindu right’s project of hate and more – Southasia Weekly #21
This week at Himal
As Britain goes to the polls, Rahul Rao writes about the spectre of racialisation that continues to haunt the country, noting that despite strides made in racial equality thanks to the struggles of brown and black immigrants, recent books make clear that claims of substantive progress might be overly optimistic.
In the latest episode of State of Southasia, host Nayantara Narayanan speaks to Harsh Mander, peace activist and founder of the Karwan-e-Mohabbat campaign. Mander discusses how the Modi regime has normalised hate and impacted community relations resulting in an atmosphere of fear that is difficult to undo despite the BJP’s recent electoral setback.
From Tamil Nadu, V Geetha unpacks the Dravidian model, noting that visions of a society bound by Dravidian consensus have ignored the model’s limitations - especially when it comes to the Dalit question.
This week in Southasia
Pakistan's aggressive new counterterrorism initiative targets Afghanistan
Pakistan is ramping up aggression towards Afghanistan, weeks after announcing a new counterterrorism initiative, Azm-e-Istehkam (Resolve for Stability). Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will continue aerial strikes on Afghanistan, claiming the targets included those who attacked Pakistan's civilians. The Taliban regime has warned there will be consequences for these crossborder airstrikes. Pakistan has also announced that they are set to begin a second wave of deportations of Afghan refugees. Afghan media reported that more than 11,200 refugees returned voluntarily in the past week from Pakistan and Iran, which is also deporting Afghan refugees amidst electoral tensions.
Analysts have expressed scepticism of the counterterrorism operation, which comes in the wake of a surge of violence in the last 18 months, with most attacks claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Given waning public support for security forces, the transient nature of TTP bases, and Beijing’s strategic relationship with the Taliban, airstrikes may only escalate tensions. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to justify the deportations of refugees by saying the cross-border attacks are being carried out by Afghan nationals. The second wave of deportations may impact around 880,000 refugees who received Afghan Citizen Cards in 2017. These refugees face being forced to return to Afghanistan under the Taliban, with women, journalists and musicians particularly vulnerable to being targeted by the regime.
Elsewhere in Southasia 📡
Calls for investigations grow from anti-coup armed groups after new reports claim Myanmar military junta using banned weapons including white phosphorous
Six organisers arrested after 121 people die in crowd crush after religious gathering for Hindu guru in Hathras
[CW: sexual violence, torture] Video evidence emerges of Afghan human rights activist gang raped, tortured in Taliban prison by armed men, amid mounting reports of sexual violence against women and girls in detention in Afghanistan
Maldives state debt bill allowing for establishment of debt management office accepted for review, after heated debate including allegations of debt mismanagement by previous administration
Concerns raised as India replaces colonial-era laws with new criminal codes with lawyers, opposition MPs noting omission of crucial safeguards
New Delhi to discontinue flights to Pokhara, Bhairahawa airports in Nepal until Adani group allowed to run 4 airports including proposed airport in Nijgadh, reports say
Several hundred students block Shahbagh intersection in Bangladesh protesting High court decision reinstating quotas for government jobs
[CW: sexual violence] New report highlights protection gaps in rape laws across six Southasian countries, including intrusive medical examinations, low conviction rates, lack of support services for survivors
Bhutan’s government presents 13th National Action Plan calling for strengthened local government, banks on hydropower projects to manage debt risk
UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar releases report on impact of sanctions targeting Myanmar’s State Administration Council, with 222 individuals and entities designated, reports of SAC circumventing sanctions
Only in Southasia
BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai (a frequent feature in this section) recently suffered a humiliating defeat in India’s recent Lok Sabha polls. This week, it emerged that Annamalai is taking a break from politics - by going on a three month fellowship sponsored by the UK Foreign Office - the Chevening Gurukul fellowship for Leadership and Excellence. This led to snarky comments including questions on whether the Chevening programme had abandoned their (in theory) commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, while others pointed out that the same programme hardly had a stellar record given some of the other awardees. We're just impressed that the same politician who said that M K Gandhi was India’s first Prime Minister has been recognised for his intellectual excellence. Perhaps the fellowship could include a quick history lesson?
From the archive
In too deep (April 2014)
As this week marks 50 years since the imposition of Emergency rule in India on 25 June 1975, Abhinav Sekhri’s piece is worth revisiting. Sekhri reveals how the arguments for extending Emergency rule often came from administrative rather than political considerations. He notes that post COVID-19, Indian administrators may remain similarly unwilling to renege the extraordinary powers invested in them.