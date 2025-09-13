🇳🇵🪧The week that changed the face of Nepal - Southasia Weekly #83

Last week, I was on my way to Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after a week of planning for the next year at Himal when I read the news announcing the ban of 26 social media apps in Nepal. Back in Colombo, I watched as protests were announced in Nepal, standing against corruption and nepotism, and also against the social media ban.



The frustrations I saw being expressed felt very familiar. In 2022, Sri Lanka experienced its own crippling economic crisis, fuelled by corruption and mismanagement, which saw Sri Lankans come together en masse to call on then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. The scenes Sri Lankans witnessed then bore more than a passing similarity to the photos and videos we are seeing out of Nepal.



As a Sri Lankan, I hope that Nepalis learn from our mistakes, and can work towards true ‘system change’. My thoughts are with Nepal — especially with Himal colleagues who have been navigating power outages, fire and more in order to help bring you coverage on the rapidly unfolding situation. (All the more reason to support our work!)



With that, I bring you this week’s update.