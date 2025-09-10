Nepal’s horrific reckoning with its failed political class

With Nepal’s uprising to add to those in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, it is tempting to see a Southasian Spring, akin to the Arab Spring of the early 2010s. The elements are there: rotten governments, fed-up people, one uprising linking to the next. But also: death, devastation, and no sure path to a better place. It is sobering to remember how the Arab Spring ended up, with democracy snuffed out again by autocracy. In Bangladesh the mobs had their way too after the Hasina government’s necessary fall, and an interim government has struggled to clean up the system as the country approaches a necessary new election. The next government there could well bring certain old powers back, and with them old ways. In Sri Lanka, a new government shorn of the old establishment is breaking its earlier promises one by one. There has not been any blazing new dawn. And now Nepal, from its present abyss, dreams of a new politics that actually works for the people. Let it not have to see more blood in its striving.