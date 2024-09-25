'To Kill a Tiger' and it's legal violations, and more – Southasia Weekly #04

This week, all eyes were on Jamnagar, in Gujarat, where Anant Ambani, son of the tycoon Mukesh Ambani, hosted lavish pre-wedding celebrations. Among those in attendance were a bevy of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg and the popstar Rihanna, who came out of retirement to perform for Anant and Radhika Merchant – in return for at least USD 5 million, by some estimates.



Many pointed out the irony of Rihanna, who drew global attention to India’s farmers protests in 2021 and so faced accusations of anti-Indian propaganda from the government, being flown in at the behest of the Ambanis, while the British Indian academic Nitasha Kaul was recently denied entry to the country for supposedly sharing anti-India propaganda. The Ambanis were also criticised by farmers for standing to benefit from the proposed farming laws, and for their close links to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.



Photos of Rihanna embracing fans also went viral, sparking discussions about the power held by business magnates like the Ambanis and the inequality and caste discrimination entrenched in Indian society. At the end of the day, all we see are dollar signs.