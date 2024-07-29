State of Southasia #07: Ali Riaz on how Bangladesh’s mass protests have already transformed the country

In January this year, Hasina controversially came to power for a fourth consecutive term. In 2008, her party, the Awami League, was elected with a huge and genuine popular mandate. Since then, Hasina has managed to hold on to power through numerous undemocratic measures, from getting rid of a provision to have caretaker governments running elections to arresting opposition party members en masse. The Awami League government also passed the draconian Digital Security Act, which has been used to silence its critics and has now been replaced with the no-less-severe Cyber Security Act. Along this slide towards authoritarianism, officials in Hasina’s government have been implicated in several scams and instances of corruption. All of this has inflamed a citizenry that has been battling high inflation and high rates of unemployment. The quota protests became a turning point and people came out to express their unhappiness with their government even in the face of a bloody reprisal.