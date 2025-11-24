Anjali Bhardwaj on misgivings over India’s Election Commission: State of Southasia #36

Episode notes:

Anjali Bhardwaj’s recommendations:

Newton - Amit V. Masurkar (Hindi-language film)

Electoral Democracy?: An Inquiry into the Fairness and Integrity of Elections in India – edited by M G Devasahayam (non-fiction)

Janne Bhi Do Yaaro - Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri (podcast on The Wire)