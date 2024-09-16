State of Southasia #09: Anna M M Vetticad on the gender reckoning in Malayalam cinema – and India’s film industries

On 19 August, the government of the Indian state of Kerala released 233 pages of a report on gender discrimination in the Malayalam language film industry based in the state. The government released the report six years after it was commissioned and more than four years after it was first submitted. The report has come to be called the Hema Committee report, named for the chairperson, the former judge K Hema. The other two members of the committee were the veteran actor T Sharada and the retired civil services officer K B Vasalakumari. The committee was constituted after a group of actors and artists called the Women in Cinema Collective petitioned the government to look into conditions in which women in the industry were made to work. Film journalist Anna M M Vetticad, who has followed the story for years, says that only the persistence of this collective has ensured the report’s release.