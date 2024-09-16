A selfie of 13 women from the Women in Cinema Collective with Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is dressed in a white shirt
Members of the Women in Cinema Collective with the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in May 2018 when they petitioned him to commission a study into working conditions in the Malayalam film industry. This photo has come back to haunt Vijayan, says journalist Anna M M Vetticad.Twitter/Women in Cinema Collective
Podcast

State of Southasia #09: Anna M M Vetticad on the gender reckoning in Malayalam cinema – and India’s film industries

Film journalist Anna M M Vetticad explains the landmark Hema Committee report and how it has sparked a reckoning over the discrimination and abuse facing women in the Malayalam film industry
The Editors

Published on

On 19 August, the government of the Indian state of Kerala released 233 pages of a report on gender discrimination in the Malayalam language film industry based in the state. The government released the report six years after it was commissioned and more than four years after it was first submitted. The report has come to be called the Hema Committee report, named for the chairperson, the former judge K Hema. The other two members of the committee were the veteran actor T Sharada and the retired civil services officer K B Vasalakumari. The committee was constituted after a group of actors and artists called the Women in Cinema Collective petitioned the government to look into conditions in which women in the industry were made to work. Film journalist Anna M M Vetticad, who has followed the story for years, says that only the persistence of this collective has ensured the report’s release.

The report contains depositions from several senior and junior artists and workers, both women and men. Based on these depositions and their own inquiries, the authors of the report found rampant abuse – sexual harassment and assault, demands of sexual favours for entry into the industry, the lack of facilities like toilets and changing rooms on sets, the lack of security measures in transport and accommodation, gender discrimination in renumeration, silencing women with threats of bans and much more.

Since the report was released, a number of women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against men in the industry, triggering another #Metoo wave. The government has constituted a special investigation team to look into the allegations. But Vetticad points out that the sexual abuse, while horrific, is only a symptom of larger systemic problems in an industry that needs structural change from the ground up. She speaks to Himal’s Nayantara Narayanan in this episode of State of Southasia about the findings and flaws of the report, institutionalised misogyny in Malayalam cinema on-screen and on set, and why this is a moment of reckoning for all of India’s film industries.

State of Southasia releases a new interview every four weeks.

This podcast is now available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple podcasts and Youtube.

Listeners like you make conversations like this one possible. Become a patron to support the State of Southasia podcast.

Episode notes

Further reading from Himal’s archives:

‘Jawan’ treads with caution in an India on edge

In ‘Agra’, a grim portrait of the repressed Indian man

Dance and performance across boundaries of caste, gender and citizenship in India

What’s not working: Tamil Nadu’s gender disparity in labour participation

Questioning Sairat’s politics

How Shah Rukh Khan’s spell over Pakistan was broken

Sign up for Himal’s newsletters here to get updates on our latest podcasts.

India
film
gender
Kerala
bollywood
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com