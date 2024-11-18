State of Southasia #13: Pankaj Sekhsaria on India’s Great Nicobar misadventure

The government and much of India has often acted as though the islands are a remote outpost meant for tourism and, when opportunity arises, commercial exploitation. In a move far more disruptive than the name change, the government has cleared an infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island that includes a port, an airport, a power plant and a new township that will increase the island's population from 8,000 to 350,000. The investment in the project will be around INR 72,000 crore or USD 9 billion. Critics have pointed out to the severe ecological damage to the island and the surrounding Andaman sea, disruptions to the local populace including the Nicobarese and Shompen tribes and possible loss of unique species endemic to the islands.