Bangladesh’s drift to the right before its historic election

On Thursday, 127 million Bangladeshis will head to the polls in what Muhammad Yunus’s interim government has billed as the country’s first free elections in 17 years. But, over the last week, I found that voters in Dhaka and around the country were apprehensive about what comes next. Amid an uncertain security situation, the right-wing Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami looks set to gain its strongest showing in history after forging an alliance with the former student revolutionaries of the National Citizen’s Party, or NCP.