Politics
Bangladesh’s drift to the right before its historic election
Even if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, the Jamaat-e-Islami looks set to become a formidable opposition force, shifting the country’s political centre further to the right
“The movement toppled the government,” said Manisha Chakraborty, who is standing for parliament in a deprived rural constituency in southern Bangladesh. “But it did not help the people.”
On Thursday, 127 million Bangladeshis will head to the polls in what Muhammad Yunus’s interim government has billed as the country’s first free elections in 17 years. But, over the last week, I found that voters in Dhaka and around the country were apprehensive about what comes next. Amid an uncertain security situation, the right-wing Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami looks set to gain its strongest showing in history after forging an alliance with the former student revolutionaries of the National Citizen’s Party, or NCP.