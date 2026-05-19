The Indian prime minister Narendra Modi bows with folded hands before a large garlanded portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, surrounded by flowers at a commemorative event.
Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at the swearing-in of West Bengal’s new Bharatiya Janata Party government. The Zetland Memorial of 1932, signed by Tagore and other bhadralok icons, argued that the Hindus of Bengal, “though numerically a minority, are overwhelmingly superior culturally” to their Muslim counterparts.IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Politics

The BJP’s victory in West Bengal belies Bengali exceptionalism and bhadralok liberalism

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s unprecedented electoral victory in West Bengal exposes the deep Bengali roots of Hindu nationalism and shatters the myth of secular bhadralok liberalism
Ankush Pal

Ankush Pal is a sociologist trained at the London School of Economics, researching urban spatiality, caste epistemology and social movements.

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THERE WAS A particular kind of grief performed by English-speaking Bengali liberals on social media in the aftermath of the recent West Bengal election results, which delivered victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and, with it, the first right-wing government in the Indian state’s history. It is an anguished, almost theatrical mourning, the kind that arrives wrapped in quotes from Rabindranath Tagore and accompanied by questions like: How could this happen here, of all places? The implication is clear: Bengal is different. Bengal is cultured. Bengal produced the Bengal Renaissance. Bengal has always been, at its civilisational core, secular and humane. 

This grief is worth taking seriously not because the underlying narrative is correct but because it is revealing. It tells us less about what West Bengal has become and far more about a self-image that has never been adequately interrogated. To understand the current political moment, one must first understand the mirror the bhadralok – Bengal’s “gentlefolk” elite – has been holding up to itself for nearly two centuries, and the face it has consistently refused to see staring back.

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India
caste
hindutva
BJP
Bengal
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