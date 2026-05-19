The BJP’s victory in West Bengal belies Bengali exceptionalism and bhadralok liberalism

THERE WAS A particular kind of grief performed by English-speaking Bengali liberals on social media in the aftermath of the recent West Bengal election results, which delivered victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and, with it, the first right-wing government in the Indian state’s history. It is an anguished, almost theatrical mourning, the kind that arrives wrapped in quotes from Rabindranath Tagore and accompanied by questions like: How could this happen here, of all places? The implication is clear: Bengal is different. Bengal is cultured. Bengal produced the Bengal Renaissance. Bengal has always been, at its civilisational core, secular and humane.