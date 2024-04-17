People displaced by the ethnic conflict in Manipur at a relief camp in Imphal. Even though the BJP is in power in much of the Indian Northeast, it may not have fully understood the region’s complex ethnic and linguistic dynamics, as the conflict in Manipur has shown. Photo: IMAGO/Zuma Wire

Politics Under Modi, the Northeast is more united with India, but more divided within India’s ruling BJP claims to have overcome the “tyranny of distance” that has plagued the Northeast but its politics have created greater division within the region, as the Manipur crisis shows