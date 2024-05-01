Indian fishermen are freed in northern Sri Lanka in 2014 after being caught in Sri Lankan waters. Fishing conflicts, and the fate of the isle of Katchatheevu, continue to roil the India-Sri Lanka relationship – and open a door to increased Chinese influence. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua
India’s friendly standing and moral status in Sri Lanka are at the mercy of Hindutva and hypernationalism

New Delhi has earned goodwill in Colombo, but the end of Indian pluralism can embolden Sinhala extremists while Katchatheevu and fishing conflicts risk inflaming nationalist passions
Tisaranee Gunasekara

This story is part of ‘Modi’s India from the Edges’, a special Himal series presenting Southasian regional perspectives on Narendra Modi’s decade in power and possible return as prime minister in the 2024 Indian election. To read the series and support Himal’s work on it, click here

When Indira Gandhi, as the Indian prime minister, visited Sri Lanka in 1973, she marked the advent of an especially warm phase in relations between the two countries. The personal chemistry between Gandhi and Sirima Bandaranaike, her Sri Lankan counterpart – which extended into a rapport between their two families – was an added fillip. The bilateral pact on Katchatheevu, recognising Sri Lankan control over the disputed island in the Palk Strait, was signed in 1974, followed by the agreement extending Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary to Palk Bay in 1976.

