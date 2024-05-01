Indian fishermen are freed in northern Sri Lanka in 2014 after being caught in Sri Lankan waters. Fishing conflicts, and the fate of the isle of Katchatheevu, continue to roil the India-Sri Lanka relationship – and open a door to increased Chinese influence. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Politics

India’s friendly standing and moral status in Sri Lanka are at the mercy of Hindutva and hypernationalism

New Delhi has earned goodwill in Colombo, but the end of Indian pluralism can embolden Sinhala extremists while Katchatheevu and fishing conflicts risk inflaming nationalist passions