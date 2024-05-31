The DMK president M K Stalin (second from left) with the Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (second from right) during a meeting of opposition parties in 2018. Tamil Nadu, where the DMK now controls the state government, has for the past ten years been a bulwark against Modi, the BJP and the right-wing politics that has swept much of India. Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times

Politics Tamil Nadu has led the fight against the BJP and the Modi model Building on an inclusive Dravidian politics, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has provided leadership to the opposition alliance countering the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Tamil Nadu has shown a better path for India’s development