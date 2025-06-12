Will there finally be justice for Sri Lankan journalist Keith Noyahr?

One of the last articles Noyahr published before his abduction was sharply critical of the war and army officials at the time. The article, titled “The Army is not the personal fief of its Commander”, was widely believed to be the cause of his abduction. The swift and resolute actions of his colleagues, coupled with their ability to engage directly with key figures, including the president and the secretary of defence at the time, were instrumental in saving Noyahr’s life. However, since that fateful night, Noyahr has maintained an enduring silence, offering no public account of his harrowing experience. The assault not only ended his career as associate editor of The Nation and his incisive war analyses, but was a grave attack on his fundamental right to free speech and expression.