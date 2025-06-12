Sri Lanka’s Black January: Impunity and attacks on journalists

31 January marks ‘Black January’ in Sri Lanka – a day commemorating the intimidation, murders and enforced disappearances of journalists in Sri Lanka, particularly during the month of January. According to a database maintained by the media watchdog group Committee to Protect Journalists, 25 journalists and media workers were killed in the country between 1992 and 2025. The Journalists for Democracy database has recorded 43 names from Sri Lanka of journalists and media workers who were killed or disappeared between 2004 and 2010.