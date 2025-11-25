How caste pervades Southasian languages

The play primarily employs two major Prakrits: Sauraseni and Magadhi. Sauraseni is the dominant dialect, spoken consistently by characters such as the stage manager, certain domestic workers and merchants, while the jester speaks Pracya, which is nearly identical to Sauraseni. Women characters of high or respectable status – including the hero’s wife and the courtesan – along with female attendants, speak Avanti, a dialect largely based on Sauraseni but slightly influenced by Maharastri. Magadhi is reserved for characters of lower social status, such as the shampooer, the monk, young boys and various low-ranking attendants. Several sub-dialects also appear: Sakari is used by the antagonist (the royal brother-in-law), and Candali by the executioners, both linguistically close to Magadhi. The constables speak Daksinatya (southern dialect), and the gamblers speak Dhakki, a distinctive mixed sub-dialect incorporating elements of Sanskrit, Sauraseni, Magadhi and Apabhramsa.