Myanmar’s “general’s election” has failed before it has even started

Since seizing power in February 2021, the military has issued seven six-month extensions of a nationwide state of emergency under junta authority, with the last expiring on 31 July 2025. Hours after the lapse, Myanmar’s state television announced the reimposition of martial law and a state of emergency in nine of the country’s 14 states, citing concerns about armed violence. Legal analysts have pointed out that the initial declaration of the state of emergency failed to meet the procedural requirements of Myanmar’s 2008 constitution, which was drafted and imposed by the military. The coup was triggered by unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 general election, which the National League for Democracy (NLD) had won decisively. While the public has consistently voted for the NLD whenever free elections have been held, the military has repeatedly wrested power from them under varied pretexts.