Fear and loathing greet Myanmar’s unfree election

However, little could be done to hide the sparse voter turnout at most of the polling stations in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon. In 2015 and 2020, when the NLD was on the ballot, people formed snaking queues long before voting opened at 6 am, even though they had 10 more hours to vote. They were eager to exercise a right denied to them during previous decades of military rule. The mother of a local friend of mine hauled herself from her sickbed to vote in 2020, while the Covid-19 pandemic raged. Afterwards, she collapsed and was admitted to hospital.