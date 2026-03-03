How the Left veered right in Nepal

FEW HAVE NEGOTIATED Nepal’s politics as craftily or laid claim to a constituency as unyieldingly as Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has. A former prime minister and the head of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), or CPN-UML, Oli has been elected from Jhapa district in eastern Nepal in all but one general election since 1991, when Nepal returned to multi-party democracy. His favoured stomping ground throughout has been what is now the Jhapa-5 constituency, formed in 2017 from parts of earlier constituencies where he had found favour. In the last general election in 2022, his margin of victory was more than 28,000 votes in a constituency where some 100,000 people cast ballots. Unlike many other aspirants, Oli did not have to pursue a door-to-door campaign. As the face of one of Nepal’s grand old parties for the past decade, and already by then a two-time prime minister, he addressed voters at mega-rallies and campaign gatherings. Oli didn’t go to voters; they came to him. Until now.