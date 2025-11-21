In Pakistan, a mightier military and a judiciary undone

Pakistan has a new political order. On 13 November, Pakistan’s Parliament signed the 27th constitutional amendment into law, creating the country’s first constitutionally fortified sovereign military and, at the same time, severely curtailing the judiciary, making it a mere ancillary to the military controlled-executive. On the one hand, the 27th Amendment was the logical and possibly inevitable next step after the 26th Amendment in October 2024 delivered an authoritarian hit to the judiciary. On the other hand, the new legislation has allowed the most significant restructuring of the government, signalled the complete capitulation of the civilian political establishment to the military, and made the army – and particularly its chief – the leading and effectively unassailable political player.

The 27th Amendment has expanded the military’s authority and formalised what had previously been unofficial practice. It has transformed the role of the Chief of Army Staff into the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). It has abolished the post of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and established the Commander of the National Strategic Command, who will be an army officer appointed in consultation with the CDF. All these changes grant unprecedented constitutional power to the head of the army, Asim Munir, who was promoted to the rank of field marshall in May this year.