Cyclone Ditwah and Sri Lanka’s disastrous flood mismanagement

IN JANUARY 2011, I interviewed V Vallipulle as she waited for transport to her home in Vavunathivu in Batticaloa, on the eastern coast of Sri Lanka. She had eaten nothing but boiled potatoes provided by her grama niladhari (local government office) for days. More aid had been promised but had not yet arrived. On that same trip, I met S Indra Kumar, a farmer from Eachchanthivu. He showed us his paddy field, holding up a handful of dead stalks. “All my grain is gone,” he said. I interviewed people as they catalogued their losses: missing fishing boats, damaged nets and cracked walls that would take hundreds of thousands of rupees to repair. These people in Batticaloa had survived the 2004 tsunami and Sri Lanka’s civil war. The floods were just another disaster they had to endure. The report I filed for the Sunday Leader newspaper on 13 January noted that more than half a million people had been impacted by flooding in Batticaloa district alone, with over 160,000 people living in camps.