The battle for justice for the disappeared Sri Lankan journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda

Sandya is not an activist by choice. She has become a familiar figure at protests and public events largely due to her indefatigable fight for justice and accountability for her husband’s disappearance. Over the years, she has turned to creative forms of protest, ranging from handing out appeals at the Galle Literary Festival to reciting Sinhala folk poetry in front of the Presidential Secretariat, to ensure sustained media attention on Prageeth’s case. This year, as she has before, Sandya invited supporters to join her in making offerings at the Maha Kali Amman Temple on the outskirts of Colombo, invoking Kali and calling on the Hindu deity to punish those responsible for Prageeth’s disappearance. For years now, she has shaved her head as part of this ritual, vowing to grow her hair out again only once she has received justice. Her two sons remain deeply impacted by their father’s disappearance, and have also received death threats for drawing attention to the case.