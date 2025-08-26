Despite Wickremesinghe’s arrest, Sri Lanka’s politics is stuck in its old loop

Many of them downplay the allegations against Wickremesinghe – the use of LKR 16.6 million (roughly USD 53,000 at the time) to cover expenses for a ten-member delegation including Wickremesinghe, his wife and security detail on a personal visit – as trivial. But this was not trivial for a country that was then and is still recovering from bankruptcy, with millions struggling to put food on the table. There is a quiet fear running through Sri Lanka's political class, many of whom have been accused of misusing state funds or flouting the law in the past, but have never faced legal consequences, that the wheels of justice could grind them down next.