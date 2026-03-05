🗳️Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina election – Himal Virtual Cover, February 2026

We will have much more in the lead up to the polls on 12 February and beyond: the political scientist Navine Murshid on the erasure of women from current politics despite their central roles in the 2024 uprising; the journalist Shafiur Rahman on what a new government might mean for Rohingya refugees; and a book review by the journalist Cyrus Naji exploring the 2024 uprising, its aftermath, and why radical change has remained elusive.

Stay tuned also for a special video conversation with leading journalists and political commentators in Bangladesh, examining the successes and limits of the July Revolution and the challenges and possibilities of Bangladesh’s post-Hasina future.

The following pieces from Himal’s recent archives reveal Bangladesh’s rocky path from revolution to election, and the impacts of its upheavals within the country and across Southasia.