The BNP fails on Bangladesh reforms – Southasia Weekly #117
This week saw the release of long-anticipated election results in key states across India. The elections were expected to be a litmus test for Narendra Modi’s popularity, two years into his third term. The results have seen big shifts, with states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu seeing longstanding incumbents unseated. The final results see the BJP strengthen its hold, while India’s opposition has been weakened. It’s been fascinating to watch this unfold from Sri Lanka, a country where electoral contests have long been a battle between two parties, with the last presidential election being an exception.
As a Sri Lankan, the desire for change feels familiar - voters here have been quick to pin their hopes on an alternative if they feel that the incumbent doesn’t deliver. Still, the results have raised troubling questions about whether India’s fragmented political opposition can operate as a check and balance to the BJP, given the scale of their ambitions. I’ll be keeping a close eye on these and other political developments across Southasia, scouring the headlines so you don’t have to. If you value our coverage of the region, please consider signing up to our Patrons programme to support our work.
This week in Himal
Maruf Hasan writes that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is already falling short on promised reforms to curb executive overreach and implement lasting institutional checks, raising fears that the BNP will return to partisan politics.