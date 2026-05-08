The BNP fails on Bangladesh reforms – Southasia Weekly #117

As a Sri Lankan, the desire for change feels familiar - voters here have been quick to pin their hopes on an alternative if they feel that the incumbent doesn’t deliver. Still, the results have raised troubling questions about whether India’s fragmented political opposition can operate as a check and balance to the BJP, given the scale of their ambitions. I’ll be keeping a close eye on these and other political developments across Southasia, scouring the headlines so you don’t have to. If you value our coverage of the region, please consider signing up to our Patrons programme to support our work.