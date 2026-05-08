Southasia Weekly - 8 May 2026. Your radar on the region and the latest from Himal.
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The BNP fails on Bangladesh reforms – Southasia Weekly #117

India's assembly elections and a fractured opposition, Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

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This week saw the release of long-anticipated election results in key states across India. The elections were expected to be a litmus test for Narendra Modi’s popularity, two years into his third term. The results have seen big shifts, with states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu seeing longstanding incumbents unseated. The final results see the BJP strengthen its hold, while India’s opposition has been weakened. It’s been fascinating to watch this unfold from Sri Lanka, a country where electoral contests have long been a battle between two parties, with the last presidential election being an exception.

As a Sri Lankan, the desire for change feels familiar - voters here have been quick to pin their hopes on an alternative if they feel that the incumbent doesn’t deliver. Still, the results have raised troubling questions about whether India’s fragmented political opposition can operate as a check and balance to the BJP, given the scale of their ambitions. I’ll be keeping a close eye on these and other political developments across Southasia, scouring the headlines so you don’t have to. If you value our coverage of the region, please consider signing up to our Patrons programme to support our work.

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This week in Himal

Man reading a newspaper with Tarique Rahman's face on the front page in Bangladesh.

Maruf Hasan writes that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is already falling short on promised reforms to curb executive overreach and implement lasting institutional checks, raising fears that the BNP will return to partisan politics. 

Southasia Weekly - 8 May 2026. Your radar on the region and the latest from Himal.
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Southasia Weekly - 8 May 2026. Your radar on the region and the latest from Himal.
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