More mass graves and open wounds in Sri Lanka – Southasia Weekly #90

In a statement, LIC said the investments had been made after due consideration and rejected the charges as ‘baseless’, while the Adani Group also denied government involvement. Strikingly, several news organisations including NDTV, the Hindu and Indian Express gave prominence to the LIC statement rather than the explosive allegations in the initial news report, revealing how the Adani’s business interests impact news coverage (particularly in the case of NDTV, now part owned by the Adanis). The story also reveals the continued close ties between the Indian government and the Adani Group. Our 2022 interview with independent journalist Tushar Dhara, conducted after the NDTV acquisition, lays out the media landscape in India and is worth revisiting.