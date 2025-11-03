More mass graves and open wounds in Sri Lanka – Southasia Weekly #90
This week in Himal
Ingrid Massagé writes about ongoing exhumations at a mass grave site in Chemmani, in northern Sri Lanka, drawing from her experiences as an observer of the 1999 exhumations, revealing Sri Lanka’s continued failure to deliver justice for Tamil war-time victims.
On the Saffron Siege podcast series in collaboration with Karwan-e-Mohabbat, journalists and writers Akshaya Mukul and Kunal Purohit discuss RSS and Hindutva propaganda over the past century.
Coming up on the Southasia Review of Books podcast hosted by Shwetha Srikanthan, a conversation with dissident writer and human rights activist Ma Thida on her book ‘A-Maze: Myanmar’s Struggle for Democracy’, set before and after the 2021 public protests.
This week in Southasia
Adani, the LIC, and skewed media coverage in India
This week, investigative reports revealed that Indian government officials planned to channel USD 3.9 billion worth of investments into the Adani Group from the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation, used primarily to purchase life insurance for low-income earners, many of them living in rural areas. The funding was pushed through as Adani’s port division was attempting to raise USD 585 million to refinance debts, and after the US had charged Gautam Adani with bribery, fraud and violating securities law - later suspended as the US President paused enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
In a statement, LIC said the investments had been made after due consideration and rejected the charges as ‘baseless’, while the Adani Group also denied government involvement. Strikingly, several news organisations including NDTV, the Hindu and Indian Express gave prominence to the LIC statement rather than the explosive allegations in the initial news report, revealing how the Adani’s business interests impact news coverage (particularly in the case of NDTV, now part owned by the Adanis). The story also reveals the continued close ties between the Indian government and the Adani Group. Our 2022 interview with independent journalist Tushar Dhara, conducted after the NDTV acquisition, lays out the media landscape in India and is worth revisiting.
Elsewhere in Southasia
Cyclone Montha leaves two dead in Andhra Pradesh, India, four dead in Sri Lanka and heavy rain in Nepal, disrupting infrastructure and leading to thousands displaced
Negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Turkey fail after four days even as ceasefire from 19 October holds
Myanmar’s junta-backed UDSP holds campaign events in Naypyitaw and Yangon ahead of junta-led December elections
India and China representatives meet to discuss Ladakh border area after resuming direct flights between the two countries
Nepali court refuses to dissolve house after 16 petitions filed against Sushila Karki’s interim government; asks ministers to clarify government formation
Maldivian local council splits into separate jurisdictions after 25 October referendum; first referendum to be held since Public Referendum Bill passed
Criminal case of ex-Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe, accused of misusing state funds during an overseas visit, postponed until January
Planned RSS procession in Chittapur, India on 31 October met with opposition from Dalit organisations; granted conditional permission by government
