China and Saudi try to solve “South Asia” – Southasia Weekly #92

Nearly absent from these discussions were electoral roll revisions rolled out in Bihar which required voters to provide proof of their place of birth and in some cases, of parent’s citizenship. Over 300,000 voters deemed ineligible were struck off the Bihar voters list as of 30 September, with the updated list not yet publicly available. Despite political opposition raising concerns around disenfranchisement and a lack of transparency and practicality in the process, the Election Commission has begun revising voter rolls in 12 states. Several petitions have also been filed challenging the revisions in India’s Supreme Court, including from other states. These developments raise serious questions about the integrity of the election result, with ramifications for other Indian states set to go to the ballot next year. Scroll down to the archive section to listen to an episode of State of Southasia with political commentator Aakar Patel on the unprecedented threats to India's 2024 general election.