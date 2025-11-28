DDLJ’s dubious 30-year legacy – Southasia Weekly #94

You may or may not have seen one or all of these news updates in the past week; an earthquake in Bangladesh that has already claimed ten lives, a cyclonic storm in Sri Lanka, airstrikes in Afghanistan, 22 student protesters detained for demanding clean air in Delhi, amid claims some of them shouted Maoist slogans. Each of these stories deserves space and attention. But for us, talking about Myanmar took precedence this week, given the US government’s claims that the country is “safe” to justify ending protections for thousands of refugees in the US.

On the contrary, the news updates I’ve been seeing have shown a steady stream of reports of airstrikes, temporary and tense ceasefires and fleeing refugees losing their lives at sea. And while most international news organisations will report this story as simply part of the US’s plans to crack down on immigration, our focus is on civilians caught in the middle. We aim to bring you a grounded perspective on the news, week-on-week. But we’re a small team, and we need your support to keep going.