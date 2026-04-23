🗳️ As Tamil Nadu votes in the 2026 assembly election, how far can Vijay’s bid go?

VKKR: So the Dravidian political project itself is an expansive political project. It essentially tries to form a broad, horizontal coalition among marginalised caste groups, or marginalised social and economic groups across caste, class, religion and gender. All these marginalities are brought together through a kind of horizontal solidarity.

In that kind of project, there are always unfinished elements. More importantly, there are always dynamically evolving marginalities. A political project that speaks about recognition, redistribution and representation will always have chinks in the armour – ones it is trying to fill, even as new ones emerge.

In this context, Vijay – or anybody – can emerge as someone seeking to fill those chinks. But that requires acceptance and recognition; it requires credibility, and more importantly, a lot of hard work.

Are there people looking for a third alternative? Yes. That’s also why the Dravidian majors have so many alliance partners – they don’t claim to speak for everybody, but to bring different groups together. It is a project of coordination, rather than one of dominant consensus or assimilation.

I can share a recent example. Let’s say you are Vijay and you want to go after the Dravidian majors. When the delimitation debate came up, both parties had constraints – they’ve been in coalitions at the state and union levels, and carry that baggage. But as a new political actor, you don’t have those shackles. You can take a maximalist position.

Much before the DMK announces protests, what stopped you? The claim is that your fans will mobilise before anybody else – so use that. Call for action, take positions, go after both the AIADMK and the DMK. But that didn’t happen. So yes, he is a vessel – but a vessel of what? There seems to be a lot of opportunity, but this vessel is not catching on to it.

The point is, he will still have a considerable chunk of vote share – his die-hard loyalists. Even five percent is significant. There are larger numbers being floated, but 20 or 25 percent would be a huge claim – that would be a landslide moment for him, even if it doesn’t translate into proportionate seats.