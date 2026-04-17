Vijay and the limits of cinema stardom in Tamil Nadu politics

That history matters now because Vijay – the Tamil actor known to his millions of followers as “Thalapathy”, or leader – is staking his political ambitions on the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election taking place on 23 April, at a moment when his much-touted final film, Jana Nayagan, remains unreleased and mired in controversy over certification. The southern Indian state’s ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is odds-on for re-election, even as its traditional challenger, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), looks set to recover ground after years of internal strife and other struggles. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which Vijay launched in 2024, is aiming to make its mark – and perhaps emerge with enough assembly seats to play kingmaker – at a moment when Tamil Nadu’s established AIADMK-DMK duopoly might be due for a shake-up.