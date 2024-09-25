India goes to the polls, bridging the divide in Northeast India and more – Southasia Weekly #10

India kicks off its national elections today for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. A total of 102 constituencies in 21 states will vote in the first phase of the elections, with the results announced on 4 June.

Hundreds of people across Pakistan and Afghanistan reported killed after lightning and heavy rains on 16 April.

National League for Democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest amidst severe heat wave. Myanmar’s military junta also grants amnesty to more than 3000 prisoners to mark Thingyan New Year holiday.

Maldives High Court orders retrial for former president Abdulla Yameen on bribery conviction ahead of Maldives’ parliament elections on 21 April

Former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen released on 17 April after India’s Supreme Court granted bail in the Bhima Koregaon case. Sen was detained for six years under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

New report from inter-faith and anti-caste platform Savera finds continued ideological, financial and organisational links between Vishwa Hindu Parishad in India (VHP) and its American counterpart, VHP-A, despite the latter’s claim to being an independent entity. Previous reports from Savera reveal that VHP-A provided financial and material support to VHP and worked to popularise far-right politics in the United States.

Sri Lanka government fails to reach agreement with private bondholders on restructuring its International Sovereign Bonds in setback to debt-restructuring process, talks to continue ahead of International Monetary Fund’s second review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility programme.

Hindu mob enters school in Telangana, forces principal to chant Jai Shri Ram, forcibly applied vermillion on him after he refuses to admit three Hindu students wearing saffron to mark Hanuman Deeksha into school. An FIR has been filed against the school.

New investigative report by Swiss developmental organisation Public Eye finds Nestle added 2.2 grammes of extra sugar per serving of Cerelac wheat based cereal in India, 2.7 grammes extra sugar per serving in Pakistan and 1.6 grammes extra sugar per serving in Bangladesh, while the same products were sold in the UK and Switzerland with no added sugar, raising concerns of double-standards in public health

Maldives’ president Mohamed Muizzu ratifies Anti Defection Bill, which will ensure lawmakers lose their parliamentary seats upon floor-crossing, but last minute amendments require MPs to resign of their own volition, fail to outline penalties for non-compliance

Chinese authorities begin relocating a 19th century Tibetan monastery that will be submerged under hydropower project, despite protests from Tibetans