Modi’s India from the edges, the pitfalls of state patronage of Sri Lanka’s literary festivals and more – Southasia Weekly #08

In the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, a young woman faked her own abduction in an attempt to secure a medical education. She had arrived with her mother to enroll in coaching classes in the city of Kota, with the objective of getting into medical school. However, the would-be medical student was afraid that she would be unable to pass the medical entrance exam, disappointing her parents. A YouTube video gave her the idea to fake her own abduction, with a couple of accomplices. While she continued to send photos and videos of herself to her parents, pretending she was still attending classes, she travelled to Indore to stay with her friends just three days after arriving in Kota. Her parents were shocked to receive a ‘ransom note’ with a demand for INR 30 lakh to free her. Unfortunately for the student, her parents went straight to the police, who eventually tracked her down in Indore and returned her to her relieved parents. The ransom note was in order to fund her enrollment in a medical school in Russia.