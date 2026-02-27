Southasia Weekly - 27 February 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent journalism. Support Himal!
🇳🇵🗳️The institutional stakes of Nepal’s election – Southasia Weekly #107

Nepal’s election, Modi’s visit to Israel, crossborder strikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

This week, the news is full of updates on Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, even as international condemnation builds towards Israel for its actions in Gaza, particularly the violence meted out to Palestinian civilians. In tandem with Modi’s visit, 37 aid organisations are facing a ban on their operations, forcing them to stop critical aid. This week, CCTV footage emerged of the killing of 14-year-old Jad Jadallah, born and raised in al-Far’a refugee camp, who bled to death surrounded by soldiers who prevented ambulances from reaching him even after determining he was unarmed. In light of these stories, Modi (and India’s) provision of weaponry to Israel in the name of ‘strategic realism’ is coming under closer scrutiny. 

This week in Himal

Balendra Shah, Gagan Thapa and K P Sharma Oli (left to right) juxtaposed over screenshots of Discord poll where youth voted for a new prime minister

Sanjeev Satgainya writes that ahead of Nepal’s election on 5 March, there is much hope for change, but little clarity for what change the vote will deliver. Stay tuned for more podcast conversations, reportage and analysis on the election in the coming week!

Ahead of Assam’s assembly election, Himanta Biswa Sarma ramps up the hate
The business of fake deaths in Assam
Himal Interviews: How Gen Z shook up Nepal’s entrenched political class
