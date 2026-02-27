🇳🇵🗳️The institutional stakes of Nepal’s election – Southasia Weekly #107
This week, the news is full of updates on Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, even as international condemnation builds towards Israel for its actions in Gaza, particularly the violence meted out to Palestinian civilians. In tandem with Modi’s visit, 37 aid organisations are facing a ban on their operations, forcing them to stop critical aid. This week, CCTV footage emerged of the killing of 14-year-old Jad Jadallah, born and raised in al-Far’a refugee camp, who bled to death surrounded by soldiers who prevented ambulances from reaching him even after determining he was unarmed. In light of these stories, Modi (and India’s) provision of weaponry to Israel in the name of ‘strategic realism’ is coming under closer scrutiny.
This week in Himal
Sanjeev Satgainya writes that ahead of Nepal’s election on 5 March, there is much hope for change, but little clarity for what change the vote will deliver. Stay tuned for more podcast conversations, reportage and analysis on the election in the coming week!