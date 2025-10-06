Virtual Cover - October 2025

Nepal’s GenZ uprising this September marked the third time in three years that a ruling government and political establishment has been routed by a youth-led popular revolt in Southasia. What drove the explosion of discontent in Nepal, and in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka before it? What patterns can be discerned across all three, and what lessons do they hold for each other – especially as each country aspires to a new politics to do away with the old? Are these “Youthquakes” becoming a regional habit, and what risks and opportunities do they bring for Southasia?



Himal’s virtual cover for October 2025 presents a selection of up-close and in-depth coverage of each of the momentous upheavals in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh in Nepal. These are dispatches and perspectives not from ill-informed outsiders being parachuted in, but from local writers, thinkers and activists deeply enmeshed in their countries and the changes affecting them. Alongside these, we present an expert panel discussion unpacking the three uprisings’ resonances and dissonances, and a perceptive essay dissecting many lesser-analysed commonalities driving political discontent across the region.